KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window: The KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 application form correction window will be closed by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. The official announcement states that the rectification window opportunity will close on May 20. Through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, candidates who have already enrolled for the MBA entrance exam can now amend particular information in their application forms.

Candidates can correct mistakes pertaining to their uploaded photos and signatures in the KMAT Kerala 2026 application form during this time. On May 31, the computer-based KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 exam will take place.

Direct link to edit

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window: Editable field

Candidate’s uploaded photograph

Candidate’s uploaded signature

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window: Steps to edit

To make changes to their application forms, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the "KMAT 2026 Candidate Portal" link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Choose "Memo Details."

Step 5: If necessary, upload a clear photo or signature.

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2: Exam pattern

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) format will be used for the KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II test. The exam will last three hours, with 180 multiple-choice questions totalling 720 points.

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2: Marking scheme

Candidates will receive four marks for each right response, and one mark will be subtracted for each wrong response, according to the marking scheme. Unanswered questions will not result in a mark deduction.