KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Make Changes

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2: The KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 application correction window will close today, May 20, as announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Candidates who have already registered for the MBA entrance examination can make necessary corrections through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The correction facility allows applicants to edit specific details in their application form, particularly the uploaded photograph and signature. Candidates must complete all changes before the deadline, as no further opportunity will be provided after the window closes.

The KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 720 marks, with +4 marks for each correct answer and –1 mark for each wrong answer. Unanswered questions will not be penalised.

Direct link to edit

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window: Steps to edit

Candidates can follow the steps below to make corrections:

Step 1: Go to the cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click the "KMAT 2026 Candidate Portal" link.

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as application number and password, to log in.

Step 4: Select "Memo Details."

Step 5: If necessary, upload a clear photo or signature.

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window: Editable field

The following details can be edited in the KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window 2026:

Candidate’s uploaded photograph

Candidate’s uploaded signature

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window: Details Candidates Can Verify

Candidates can also check details such as:

Name and Gender

Date of Birth

Mobile Number and Email ID

Nationality