KMAT Kerala 2026: Registration Ends Today At 4 PM; Apply Now At cee.kerala.gov.in

The KMAT Kerala 2026 Registration Window will be closing today, i.e., February 5, 2026, at 4 PM. Candidates can register their applications for the MBA Course at Kerala’s participating colleges by filling out the form before the deadline. The registration form can be filed from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates should check their eligibility before applying for the KMAT Kerala 2026 Registration.

The Kerala KMAT Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in CBT mode on February 22, 2026.

KMAT Kerala 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can check out the application process below:

Step 1: Visit the official KMAT Kerala websitecee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Locate the KMAT 2026 Registration Link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself by adding your name, date of birth, mobile number, email address and generate an Application Number.

Step 4: Log in using the same login credentials, such as application username and password.

Step 5: Now start filling out the Application form, add your educational details, and personal details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, such as the passport-size photograph and digitally signed signature image.

Step 7: Pay the application fee via online payment gateway, debit card, credit card, or internet banking account.

Step 8: Check all the details before submitting the application form.

Step 8: Download and print the Application Form for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply

KMAT Kerala 2026: Important Dates & Events

Application process begins: 23 December 2025

Last date to submit application: 05 February 2026

Admit card release: To be announced

KMAT Kerala 2026 exam date: 22 February 2026

KMAT Kerala 2026: Application Fees

General: Rs 1,000

SEBC: Rs 1,000

SC/ST: Rs 500

KMAT Kerala 2026: Eligibility criteria:

Indians and Non Indians are eligible to apply for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025.

Kerala Candidates are eligible for all types of reservations and fee concessions.

There are no age restrictions.

Applicants should have at least three years of Bachelors Degree in the field of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, or Management.

Final Year Candidates can apply. However, the final year results should be declared before the admission process.