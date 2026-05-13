KMAT Kerala 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here’s How To Access Results

KMAT Kerala 2026 Registration: KMAT Kerala 2026 registration for the Session 2 exam has been extended yet again. The application window is still ,open and candidates can apply online at the CEE website. The last date to fill the KMAT Kerala 2026 application form is May 14, 2026. Earlier, the last date of application was May 10, 2026.

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KMAT Kerala 2026 Registration: How to Apply for KMAT Kerala 2026?

Students can follow the process mentioned below to apply for KMAT Kerala:

Step 1: Open KMAT Kerala website and click "KMAT 2026 online application

Step 2: Fill details such as name, date of birth, gender, category, and email ID

Step 3: An application number and password will be generated after registration, which will be used as the login details

Step 4: Log in again and complete form with remaining details

Step 5: Upload a colored passport-size photograph and digitally scanned signature and pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Candidates can choose 3 KMAT Kerala exam centers from available options.

Step 7: Verify details filled before submitting the application.

Step 8: Once the details are verified, click Confirm Application Details

KMAT Kerala Registration: Application Fee

Candidates can check the category-wise application fee for KMAT Kerala 2026 below:

General Category: INR 1,000

Scheduled Caste (SC): INR 500

Scheduled Tribe (ST): No application fee (INR 0)