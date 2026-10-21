KMAT 2026 Session 2 Exam Date Announced: MBA, MCA Tests On November 14; Register By October 31 |

KMAT 2026 Session 2 Exam Date: The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted on November 14, according to the official website of KMAT India, kmatindia.com. The examination will be held for both Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) admissions, with the test scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon for both programmes.

The exam date had appeared on the website earlier but was subsequently removed. It has now been announced again. Candidates who missed Session 1 or wish to appear for the second session can register for KMAT 2026 until October 31.

The examination is conducted for admission to MBA, PGDM and MCA programmes at participating institutions across Karnataka. The admit card and practice test dates have not yet been announced.

KMAT 2026 Session 2: Important Dates

Registration Deadline: October 31, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: To be announced

Practice Test Date: To be announced

KMAT Session 2 Exam Date: November 14, 2026

MBA Exam Timing: 10 am to 12 noon

MCA Exam Timing: 10 am to 12 noon

KMAT 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to join KMAT 2026 should satisfy the eligibility criteria for the programme they want to pursue.

Education qualification: The candidates should have completed their bachelor’s or master’s degree of minimum three years’ duration from an authorised institution.

Minimum marks: The general category candidates should have minimum aggregate marks of 50%, whereas the SC/ST category candidates should have minimum aggregate marks of 45%.

Final year: The candidates who appear in their final year of bachelor’s degree can also apply provided they satisfy the eligibility criteria.

The eligibility criteria differ from one institution to another. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria on the KMAT official website and their favorite colleges.

KMAT 2026: Steps to fill the application form

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘KMAT Application’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the applicable registration fee.

Step 5: Submit the form and download or print a copy for future reference.

KMAT 2026 Session 2: Application Fee

General and NC-OBC: ₹1,230 (including GST)

SC, ST and PwD: ₹1,230 (including GST)

KMAT 2026: Exam Pattern

Mode of Examination: Paper-and-pencil based test

Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Total Questions: 120

Sections: Three

Section Navigation: Candidates can move between sections without restrictions.

Section-Wise Distribution For MBA

Language Comprehension: 40 questions

Mathematical Skills: 40 questions

Basic Aptitude: 40 questions

Total: 120 questions

Section-Wise Distribution For MCA

Language Comprehension: 40 questions

Mathematical Skills: 40 questions

Logical Reasoning: 40 questions

Total: 120 questions

KMAT 2026 Syllabus

The examination assesses candidates across language, quantitative and reasoning skills.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: Reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, synonyms, antonyms and sentence completion.

Quantitative Ability: Arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics and modern mathematics.

Logical Reasoning: Analogy, blood relations, coding-decoding, direction sense, series, puzzles, logical connectives, Venn diagrams and data sufficiency.

Candidates should use the official KMAT India website for further updates on admit cards, practice tests and other examination-related announcements.