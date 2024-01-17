KJ Somaiya Adopts Stricter Measures To Prevent The Recurrence Of 2023 Incident

File photo

Mumbai’s KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce (KJSCSC) is taking strict measures to prevent the recurrence of the incident that took place a year ago.

Questions had been raised about the students' security and safety in KJSCSC after a professor was accused of physically assaulting 12 students during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp held in Dahanu in January 2023.

The incident occurred after students were accused of staying up late on the first night of the nine-day camp. It’s alleged that the professor, upset with their behavior, confronted the students around midnight and physically assaulted them.

The students accused the professor of ordering them to strip down to their undergarments, forcing them to stand in the cold.

A year later, the incident brought to the college’s fore the need to implement stricter measures when it comes to the safety of the students.

Talking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Kishan Pawar, the principal of KJSCSC said that teachers should adopt persuasive measures instead of corporal punishment to deal with students who display challenging behavior.

"Corporal punishment is increasing day by day… Although our college doesn't support physical punishment of students. Teachers found guilty will be suspended, and serious disciplinary action will be taken against them”, Pawar told the FPJ.

While the college has taken the necessary precautions to guarantee that such accidents don't happen again, Pawar feels that it is also up to the students to ensure that they abide by all of the safety protocols and norms set by the college.

"Moreover, all students must also adhere to the college norms and code of conduct to ensure the safety of everyone", he added.

He further added, "CCTVs have been placed in KJSCSCadopted villages where all NSS Camps are held. NSS coaches have also been cautioned not to engage in such behavior.”

"It was an unfortunate incident for us," the principal said.

When the FPJ inquired about it with a group of NSS students, they expressed satisfaction with the management’s decision but stated that a sleep schedule has been imposed during camps after the incident.

Following a public outcry and after students' organizations demanded accountability for the professor's actions, the KJSCSC suspended the accused professor after issuing him a show-cause notice. According to the KJSCSC’s spokesperson, the professor had also submitted an apology letter.