Khelo India University Games (KIUG) about to come to a close

The second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, the biggest ever sporting events of India, envisaged by the Prime Minister of India and hosted by JAIN University, is going to conclude on 3rd May 2022.

On day 9 of the games, JAIN University has topped the medals tally by winning a total of 27 medals with 16 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze.

The closing ceremony of KIUG will be held at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru, where Hon'ble Home Minister, Government of India, Amit Shah will register his presence as the chief guest.

Other dignitaries attending the closing ceremony include Basavaraj Bommai, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prahlad Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and sports, Nisith Pramanik Hon' Minister, ministry of home affairs and ministry of youth affairs and sports, Araga Gyanendra, Hon'ble Home minister GoK, and Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N, Hon'ble Minister of higher education, IT and BT, science and technology, skill development and entrepreneurship and livelihood.

Other attendees will include ministers from the state and central government, heads of various sports organizations, and eminent sports personalities, including Prakash Padukone, Pankaj Advani, Anju Bobby George, Reeth Abraham, Ashwini Nachappa, Sunil Joshi, Malathi Holla, B.R. Beedu, H.N. Girish, and VR Raghunath.

Athletes and delegates from Universities across India are enjoying the global standard of hospitality in its JAIN Global Campus. The facilities include the best-in-class hostel accommodation, the finest catering services, delicious food, as well as other arrangements.

The evening offers an entertainment joyride for the athletes and participates in various programs like cultural programs, theatrical plays, musical nights, etc. These participants have acknowledged that they have had the best experience of Olympic-level facilities and hospitality services at the JAIN campus during their stay in Bengaluru.

Speaking before the concluding ceremony, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder of JAIN Group and Chancellor of JAIN University, "It is a matter of honor, pride, and privilege for us to host the Khelo India University Games successfully. I am deeply grateful to both the State and Central governments, as well as AIU, for entrusting us to host this mega sporting event and for providing us with the best resources with a great deal of guidance. I would like to thank all the universities involved in this event for their immense cooperation. I would like to congratulate my students who were part of KIUG and for winning accolades. The fact that JAIN athletes have won the most medals and made our university top of the medal tally is an indication that our university will lead Indian participation in global sports events in the future."

This edition of Khelo India University Games is based on the vision of green games to promote the idea of environment protection for which sports management has brought in 6 rules of waste management among the youth-Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle and Rethink. To fulfill the goal of the Green Games, the state government has decided to plant an equal number of trees on behalf of the 3886 students involved in this sport.

The closing ceremony will witness 500 participants from KIUG performing cultural shows like 'Yogasana demo' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' amid laser shows and fireworks.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:06 PM IST