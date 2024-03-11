 Kerala University Suspends Youth Festival Amid Protests By Student Activists
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala University Suspends Youth Festival Amid Protests By Student Activists

Kerala University Suspends Youth Festival Amid Protests By Student Activists

Kerala University suspends youth festival amid protests by SFI and KSU activists. Investigations underway. Results on hold. Police register cases against both student unions. Read more.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Kerala University | IANS Image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University Vice-Chancellor on Monday ordered for the suspension of ongoing youth festival after a series of protests by activists of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU).

On Monday, following fresh complaints, Prof Mohanan Kunnummal intervened and decided to suspend the youth festival and promised to look into all the complaints that have come up.

Read Also
Protests erupt In Kerala Over Student's Death At Kerala Veterinary University
article-image

It has also been decided that the results of the events will not be announced till every aspect is looked into.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police have registered two cases: one against SFI for roughing up KSU activists; and the other against the KSU for indiscriminately barging onto the stage.

Since the event began last week, things never fell in place amid protests with the rival student unions accusing the other of creating troubles. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala University Suspends Youth Festival Amid Protests By Student Activists

Kerala University Suspends Youth Festival Amid Protests By Student Activists

University of Massachusetts Global Launches Affordable Online MBA Program In India

University of Massachusetts Global Launches Affordable Online MBA Program In India

From The Campus: Sophia College Unveils Memory Wall, Preserving 80 Years Of History

From The Campus: Sophia College Unveils Memory Wall, Preserving 80 Years Of History

MH CET Law 2024 Exam: Important Dates, and Guidelines

MH CET Law 2024 Exam: Important Dates, and Guidelines

IIT Delhi Introduces MA Program In Culture, Society, And Thought

IIT Delhi Introduces MA Program In Culture, Society, And Thought