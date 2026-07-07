Kerala University Orders Probe After Answer Is Printed Alongside Question In BSc Statistics Exam Paper

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Kerala: A major error was reported during the University of Kerala BSc second-semester Statistics examination after the answer to one of the questions was mistakenly printed alongside the question in the official question paper, according to a report by Times Now.

Answer printed in question paper

The incident occurred during the BSc second-semester Statistics examination held on Monday. As per the report, the answer to the fifth question was inadvertently included in the printed question paper, making the mistake immediately visible to students and invigilators during the examination.

According to Times Now report, the error was limited to the fifth question, and no similar mistakes were found in the remaining sections of the paper. The incident has raised concerns over the quality control measures followed during the preparation, proofreading and printing of the examination paper.

University orders inquiry

Following the lapse, the university ordered an inquiry to determine how the error occurred. The Controller of Examinations said, as per the Times Now Report, that an investigation would be conducted into the matter, while the Board of Examinations has been directed to submit an explanation clarifying how the answer was printed along with the question paper.

Probe to examine lapse

As reported by Times Now, the findings of the probe are expected to determine whether the mistake occurred during the question paper preparation stage, the proofreading process or while printing the paper.

The report further stated that the university has not yet announced whether the error will affect the evaluation process or if any corrective measures will be taken for students who appeared for the examination.