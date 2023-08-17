 Kerala To Release Supplementary Books Containing Deleted Portion Of NCERT On August 23
The Kerala education department will distribute supplementary textbooks for classes 11 and 12, including portions that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had earlier removed as part of its ‘syllabus rationalisation’ process.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Kerala To Release Supplementary Books Containing Deleted NCERT Portion | Representative image

The Kerala government in a major move will release the Supplementary books containing removed portions of the NCERT books on 23rd August. The Chief Minister of Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to release the books amid ongoing NCERT syllabus row in the state. The Kerala education department will distribute supplementary textbooks for classes 11 and 12, including portions that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had earlier removed as part of its ‘syllabus rationalisation’ process.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty told the media on Saturday that the supplementary textbooks will be made available next month. The textbooks will cover the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the Gujarat riots, among the other portions that had been deleted from NCERT history textbooks, he added.

Earlier, the Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had decided to teach the portions that the NCERT had deleted from the textbooks of classes 11 and 12. The decision to bring out the supplementary textbooks was taken by an SCERT curriculum committee.

