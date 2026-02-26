Kerala TET 2026 Registration Underway At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Fees And Important Dates

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: The Kerala TET 2026 Registration Window has begun on the official website, according to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The registration period at ktet.kerala.gov.in will end on March 7, 2026. On February 25, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test for the February 2026 cycle on its official website.

Official Notification Link

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: Important dates

Notification Release Date: February 25, 2026

Online Application Submission: February 26, 2026 to March 7, 2026

Final Printout of Application: March 13, 2026

Admit Card Download: To be announced

Examination Date: To be announced

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must fulfil the eligibility conditions prescribed by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Minimum 45% marks in Higher Secondary / Senior Secondary.

Professional qualification: D.Ed., D.El.Ed., or Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC).

Minimum 45% marks in B.A., B.Sc., or B.Com.

Professional qualification: B.Ed. or two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Minimum 45% marks in B.A., B.Sc., or B.Com. in the relevant subject.

Professional qualification: B.Ed. from a recognised university.

Includes teachers of Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Art & Craft, and Physical Education.

Qualification: As per corresponding specialist post requirements under Kerala Education Rules (KER).

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: Registration fees

General Category Candidates: ₹500

SC / ST / PH Categories: ₹250

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

To register for the Kerala TET 2026, candidates can follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in, the official website of the Kerala TET.

Step 2: Select the register tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with your personal information to obtain login credentials.

Step 4: After logging in, complete the KTET application form by providing your educational background, communication data, and other details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files in accordance with the stated specifications.

Step 6: Verify all information and pay the application cost.

Candidates can contact IT support at 0471-2546832,0471-2546833, or 0471-2546800 if they have any questions.