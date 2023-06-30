Kerala Student Back On Feet After Horrific Accident In China

The student (in Centre) with his friends in Kerala after the fatal accident in China. |

Staring at the walls of your home, with little to no activity, while having the stress of an impending exam over your head might be a boring thought to many students but not for a 23-year-old Kerala native who survived a life-threatening accident in China and is now at his Malappuram home.

“I am more than happy that I got my life back, which is all that matters,” said the medical student at China’s Southeast University, who was critically injured after a bike accident in Nanjing on April 29. His friend Mohammed Jaseem, an engineering student who was with him on his bike, passed away almost immediately.

The student, who does not wish to be named, came to China with fellow Keralite Jaseem in 2018 to pursue his studies like thousands of Indian students who look at the neighbouring country as a lucrative study destination. But the events of April 29 left the student unconscious for days with him having no recollection of the accident despite his best attempts to jog his memory.

“ I have no memory of the accident as the only thing I remember is leaving my dorm that day. I feel sad about losing Mohammed. I had the opportunity to talk to his brother and I hope God helps his family,” he told The Free Press Journal.

The Malappuram resident, who remained unconscious for 15 days, was shifted to Nanjing Zijn Hospital where he was kept on IV drips and went through an oxygen therapy treatment.

“I came with my father back to Kerala on June 8 and am currently going through physiotherapy,” added the 23-year-old. Due to the right side of his body being weak, he is also going through holistic therapy as instructed by a family friend.

Though he can do 70-80% of the activities daily, not being able to do his favourite things has left him sticking to his books.

“I am preparing for my 10th-semester exam in August but feel bad that I am not able to do the things I love such as playing football, writing, and swimming. I am taking my medicines and getting through treatment, hoping to be better soon,” he asserted.