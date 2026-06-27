Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 Declared At results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026: The Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 was announced today, June 27, 2026, providing relief to thousands of students throughout the state. The outcomes come after the Save A Year supplemental exams, which were finished earlier this month. Using their registration information, candidates who took the test can now view their revised marksheets via the official result portals.

Direct link to check the result

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026: Steps to check result

Students can follow these instructions to download the Kerala SSLC marksheet for SAY.

Step 1: Go to results.kite.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Click the SSLC SAY Result link.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and roll number.

Step 4: The Kerala SAY SSLC marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save it after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026: What’s next?

After the evaluation procedure was finished, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the SSLC SAY Result 2026. Students who took the supplemental exams can now check their eligibility online. Candidates who failed one or more courses in the standard SSLC exam have another chance with the Save A Year exam. The additional tests were administered between June 9 and June 19, 2026.

Candidates appeared for a variety of subject papers at Kerala's examination centers during this time. Shortly after the exams ended, the evaluation procedure was finished. Another significant milestone in the state's secondary education admissions calendar has been reached with the release of the results.

It is recommended that students thoroughly check every element that appears on their marksheets. If there is any disparity, candidates should get in touch with the relevant authorities right away to get the information they need.