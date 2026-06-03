Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow At sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; Exams Begin June 10

Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the KBPE SSLC SAY (Save A Year) 2026 hall ticket tomorrow, June 4, 2026, through the official SSLC portal. Students appearing for the supplementary examination will be able to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools after they are downloaded by the school authorities.

The KBPE SSLC SAY 2026 exam is scheduled to take place in two shifts across the state from June 10 to June 17, 2026. The supplementary exam is held for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the main SSLC examination but want to continue their higher secondary education during the same academic year.The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also known as Pareeksha Bhavan, announced the SSLC 2026 results on May 15, 2026

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also known as Pareeksha Bhavan, announced the SSLC 2026 results on May 15, 2026.

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also known as Pareeksha Bhavan, had declared the SSLC 2026 result on May 15, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.07%.

Check the Official SAY Notification Here

KBPE SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026: Important Details

Students should note that the SAY hall ticket will not be available for direct download by candidates. Schools will access the admit cards through the official portal and distribute them to students.

The hall ticket will contain important details such as the following:

Student’s name and register number

Exam centre name and address

Subject names and codes

Examination dates and timings

Reporting instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their school authorities for correction before the examination begins.

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2026 Schedule

The KBPE SSLC SAY 2026 examination will be conducted in two shifts:

First Shift: 9:45 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.

Second Shift: 1:45 P.M. to 3:30 P.M.

The supplementary examination follows the same syllabus and exam pattern as the main SSLC examination.

KBPE SSLC 2026: Key Highlights

The KBPE SSLC Exam is the Class 10 board examination conducted by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations under the General Education Department of the Government of Kerala.

More than 4.17 lakh students appeared for the KBPE SSLC 2026 examination held from March 5 to March 30, 2026. The result was announced on May 15, 2026, with 414,290 students becoming eligible for higher studies.

This year, 30,540 students secured full A+ in all subjects. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.22%, while boys registered 98.93%.

KBPE SSLC SAY Result 2026

The KBPE SSLC SAY 2026 result is expected to be announced in July 2026. Students who clear the supplementary examination will become eligible for Plus One admission in the same academic year without losing a year.

Students can check updates related to the SAY hall ticket and examination through the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.