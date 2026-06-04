Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026 Released At sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; Exams Begin June 9

Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan distributed the Kerala SSLC SAY (Save A Year) hall ticket for students appearing in supplemental exams today, June 4. Only schools and test officers can download Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 hall passes from the official website.

The Kerala SSLC SAY admission card cannot be downloaded immediately by students. Students taking the exam will receive their Kerala SAY 2026 hall passes offline after they have been downloaded.

Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026: Important date and time

Exam Start Date: June 9, 2026

Exam End Date: June 19, 2026

Morning Shift: 9:45 AM to 11:30 AM

Afternoon Shift: 1:45 PM to 3:30 PM

Note: The examination will be conducted in two shifts, and the timing will vary depending on the subject.

Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download admit card

To download the Class 10 hall pass for Kerala's supplemental examinations in 2026, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link to "Download SSLC SAY Hall Tickets 2026."

Step 3: Type in the school code and any other necessary information.

Step 4: After that, select the "Download hall ticket" option

Step 5: The 2026 Kerala SSLC SAY hall pass will be downloaded.

Step 6: Verify every detail on the admit card, download it, and give it out.

To increase their scores, students who failed one or more courses in the normal SSLC exams may take the Kerala SSLC supplemental tests.

Exam rules and instructions for schools and students have been provided by Pareeksha Bhavan in addition to the Kerala SSLC SAY admission cards. Schools have been instructed to thoroughly review every aspect of the admit cards.

Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

The student's name, register number or roll number, school name and code, exam centre name and address, subject names and topic codes, exam date, day, and timing, as well as crucial instructions and guidelines for the exam day, are all included in the Kerala SSLC SAY hall ticket.