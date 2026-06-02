Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 Hall Ticket to Be Released On June 4; Check More Details Here

Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 Hall Ticket: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala SSLC SAY (Save A Year) Hall Ticket 2026 on June 4 for students appearing in the supplementary examinations scheduled to begin from June 10. The hall tickets will be made available online only for schools and examination officers through the official website.

Students will not be able to download the Kerala SSLC SAY admit card directly. After downloading the hall tickets, schools will distribute them offline to students appearing for the supplementary examinations.

As per the official notification, examination officers can access and download the Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 hall tickets from June 4 onwards. Along with the admit cards, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also release detailed examination guidelines and instructions for schools and candidates.

School authorities have been instructed to verify all details mentioned on the admit cards carefully and ensure timely distribution before the commencement of examinations.

Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 Hall Ticket: Exam Dates

The Kerala SSLC SAY examinations 2026 will be conducted from June 10 to June 17, 2026. Students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular SSLC board examinations will appear for the supplementary exams to improve their results and continue their academic studies without losing an academic year.

Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools or examination centres and carefully check detailthe details, including name, roll number, examination centre, and subject information,e admit card.