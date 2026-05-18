Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 Application Window Opens At sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 Application Window: The SSLC Revaluation 2026 application window has been formally started by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), enabling students to contest their scores. Candidates can now ask for three different options if they are unhappy with their Class 10 results: a photocopy of their answer scripts, a review of their grades, or a reassessment of their answer sheets.

But a particular exclusion has been issued by the board. Officials have made it clear that the Information Technology (IT) paper would not be able to use any of these services. Before applying, students are encouraged to verify their eligibility.

The board has also stated that students who choose revaluation do not have to submit a separate application for scrutiny for the same subject in an effort to expedite the process. The examination of marks will naturally be covered by the revaluation process.

Direct link for Kerala SSLC Revaluation

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026: Fee Structure

Revaluation Fee: Rs 400 per paper

Answer Script Photocopy Fee: Rs 200 per paper

Marks Verification Fee: Rs 50 per paper

Payment & Submission Process

Candidates must print the submitted online application form.

The printed form along with the required fee must be submitted to the headmaster of the respective school or exam centre.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026 Application Window: Steps to apply for revaluation

Students can apply for the revaluation, scrutiny, or photocopy services by following this detailed guide:

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala SSLC test website.

Step 2: For revaluation or scrutiny applications, click the designated website.

Step 3: Choose the subjects you want to apply for (revaluation, scrutiny, or photocopy) and provide the necessary credentials.

Step 4: Complete the web form and submit the information.

Step 5: Save the completed application form and print it out.

Step 6: Pay the relevant fees and deliver the printed form to the headmaster of your school or testing location.

For more information candidates are advised to check the official website.