Kerala SSLC Result 2026 On May 15; Plus Two Results On May 22; Education Minister Confirms Dates

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Results 2026: General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has confirmed that the Kerala SSLC results 2026 will be announced on May 15. Students who took the Class 10 board exams can check their results once they are made available through official platforms.

The minister stated that the application process for revaluation will begin immediately following the declaration of results. The results of the revaluation process are expected to be announced by the end of May. Additionally, the distribution of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) certificates will begin shortly after the results are announced.

The minister also announced that the results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be released on May 22. Meanwhile, the second-year improvement results will be released earlier, on May 8, followed by the first-year examination results on June 10.

In an effort to assist students academically, the General Education Department also held a learning support program from April 20 to April 27 for students in Classes 5 to 9 who did not achieve the minimum marks in the 2025-26 annual exams.

Students are advised to keep checking for official updates on result links, revaluation procedures, and other announcements.

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Results 2026: How to Check Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2026?

Students can follow the steps outlined below to download the Kerala SSLC or DHSE +2 Result 2026 online:

Step 1: Go to the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link for "Kerala SSLC Results 2026" or "Kerala HSE Results 2026."

Step 3: In the result login window, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The Kerala SSLC or Plus Two 2026 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it. Take a printout for future reference.

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Results 2026: Details Mentioned in Marksheets

The following information must be included in the Kerala SSLC and Plus Two Results online marksheets:

Name of the student

Roll Number

Subject-wise marks/grades secured (theoretical, practical, and internal)

Maximum marks for each subject.

Registration Number

Date Of Birth

Guardian's or Parent's Name

Name of the School and Center

Total Aggregate Marks / Score

Category (if mentioned)

Grade/Percentile Obtained

Qualifying Status: Pass/Fail

Other relevant official information and instructions