Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Gulf Region Records 100% Pass Rate; Lakshadweep Stood At 97.67%.

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Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Students from schools in the Gulf region recorded a 100 percent pass rate in the Kerala SSLC Result 2026. The exams for Gulf-based schools were cancelled due to tensions in the Middle East, and students were assessed based on their performance in term examinations and practical assessments.

In comparison, the pass percentage in Lakshadweep stood at 97.67 percent. A total of 386 students appeared for the examination across 9 exam centres in the Union Territory.

Overall, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the SSLC (Class 10) Results 2026 with an impressive 99.07 per cent pass percentage. Out of the 4,17,497 students who appeared for the examination, 4,14,290 students became eligible for higher education.

A total of 30,514 students secured A+ grades in all subjects. Additionally, 767 government schools and 2,105 schools overall achieved a 100 per cent pass result. Among the districts, Pathanamthitta emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 99.72 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 99.22 per cent, while boys registered 98.93 per cent.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result 2026: Gulf Region Overall Pass Percentage

The Gulf region had a 100% pass rate in the Kerala SSLC Result 2026.The Gulf region had a 100% pass rate in the Kerala SSLC Result 2026.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check the Result

Students can download the Kerala SSLC 2026 online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Click the "Kerala SSLC Results 2026" link.

Step 3: In the result login window, enter your registration number and birthdate.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The results for Kerala SSLC 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After downloading, save it.

Step 7: Print a copy for your records.