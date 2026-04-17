Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2026: Class 12 On May 25; Class 10 In Third Week Of May

Kerala Education Minister Announces Cancellation Of SSLC, Plus Two Exams In Gulf Region Due To West Asia Conflict; Announces Alternative Marking Scheme | X

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2026: The Kerala government has officially announced the result timeline for Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (Plus Two) board exams for 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of students waiting for their scores. The results are expected to be declared in the coming weeks, following the completion of evaluation processes across the state.

While an exact date has not been specified publicly in detail, officials from the General Education Department have indicated that both Plus Two results will be released on May 25, while the SSLC results are anticipated to be released around the third week of May.

Evaluation process nears completion

According to officials, the answer sheet evaluation is in its final stages. The board is trying to ensure that the results are declared in time but the marking must be accurate. The schools and examiners are instructed to complete all outstanding assessments without any delay.

It is recommended to students to keep their admission card handy, as information such as roll numbers and dates of births will be needed to check results on the website.

Special provisions for Gulf-Based students

This year, the state has made special arrangements for students who were unable to appear for exams in the Gulf region due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The government had earlier cancelled SSLC and Plus Two exams scheduled in those regions.

For such students, results will be prepared using alternative assessment methods. Students who are studying for SSLC exam will be judged on the basis of how they perform during internal or model tests. The students studying for the Plus Two exam will have their first-year marks added up with internal tests as well as practicals.

Improvement exams option available

Students who are not satisfied with their results will be given an opportunity to appear for improvement exams at a later stage. The education department has confirmed that the schedule for these exams will be announced after the results are declared.

Where to check results

Once released, students will be able to check their SSLC and Plus Two results on the official Kerala board websites. Schools will also provide original mark sheets a few days after the online declaration.

With the result date now announced, students and parents are closely watching official updates as the countdown to the final scores begins.