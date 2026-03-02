Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2026 Postponed In Gulf Region Amid Iran–Israel Tensions

Image: Canva

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2026: The Kerala board has postponed the SSLC and Plus Two examinations scheduled to be held in the Gulf region, citing the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. This came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education postponed its board exams in the region, the Kerala board has now followed suit.

In a circular issued on March 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced, "The board examinations of Class X and Class XII scheduled to be held on March 2, 2026, in all Middle Eastern centers have been postponed." The move came in view of the prevailing security concerns in the region.

Now, according to the media reports, the SSLC and Plus Two examinations conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan have also been deferred in Gulf countries due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

An official circular confirming the postponement is expected shortly. According to initial information, more than 1,000 students registered to appear for the Kerala SSLC and Plus Two examinations from various Gulf centres this year.

Exams deferred in Gulf centres

The Kerala SSLC examination 2026 was earlier scheduled from March 5 to March 30, while the Plus Two examinations were set to begin on March 6. However, these exams will now not be conducted as per the original timetable in Middle East centres.

Board officials said revised dates for Gulf-region students will be announced soon after reviewing the situation. Importantly, there is no change in the examination schedule for students appearing within Kerala and Lakshadweep. Examinations in these areas will take place as scheduled.

Official notification awaited

It is expected that a detailed notification will be issued by the board regarding the fresh schedule of the examinations along with further instructions for the overseas examination centers. Students appearing from Middle East centers are advised to stay connected to their schools regarding further clarity on the revised schedule.