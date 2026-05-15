Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 To Be Out Today At 3 PM; Check Pareeksha Bhavan Scorecard At Keralaresults.nic.in | https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th result: Kerala SSLC Results 2026 is all set to release today May 15, at 3:00 PM via a press conference. Using their registration number and birthdate, students can view their grades online at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.



Between March 5 and March 30, 2026, 417,497 students took the Class 10 exams.



Direct link to check the result



Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th result: Official website



Students can visit the official websites to view the SSLC 10th result. Visit the official website listed below:



Keralaresults.nic.in



results.kite.kerala.gov.in



Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th result: Steps to check the result



Students can download the Kerala SSLC 2026 online by following the instructions listed below:



Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in, the official websites.



Step 2: Click on the "Kerala SSLC Results 2026" link.



Step 3: Enter your registration number and birthdate in the result login window.



Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.



Step 5: The screen will display the Kerala SSLC 2026 results.



Step 6: Save it after downloading it.



Step 7: Print off a copy for your records.



Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th result: Details mentioned on marksheet



Important information like the student's name, roll number, registration number, and date of birth will be included in the Kerala SSLC online marksheet. Along with the name of the parent or guardian, it will also include the name of the school and testing location. Students will be able to view their grades or marks broken down by subject, including the highest possible score for each subject as well as their theory, practical, and internal assessment results. The total aggregate marks or overall score, grade or percentile attained, qualifying status (pass/fail), category details if specified, and other pertinent official instructions or information will all be displayed on the marksheet.