Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 99.07%

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result 2026: Kerala SSLC Results 2026 have been declared on the official website. Students can view their grades online at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in using their registration number and birthdate. Between March 5 and March 30, 2026, 417,497 students took the Class 10 exams.

Kerala SSLC 2026 had a 99.07% pass rate, indicating another strong academic performance across the state. The results show consistent success among the lakhs of students who took the exams this year.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th result 2026: Overall Data

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 reflects an outstanding overall performance by students across the state. Girls outperformed boys in both the pass percentage and the number of students securing A+ in all subjects.

More than 30,000 students achieved A+ grades in every subject, highlighting the strong academic performance this year. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.07 per cent, indicating that more than 99 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 board examinations.

Overall Pass Percentage: 99.07%

Total Students Scoring A+ in All Subjects: 30,514

Gender-Wise Performance

Girls' Pass Percentage: 99.22%

Boys' Pass Percentage: 98.93%

Students Scoring A+ in All Subjects

Girls: 20,771

Boys: 9,743

Best Performing District

Pathanamthitta emerged as the top-performing district.

District Pass Percentage: 99.72%

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

Students can visit the official websites to view the SSLC 10th result. Visit the official website listed below:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check the Result

Students can download the Kerala SSLC 2026 online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the "Kerala SSLC Results 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and birthdate in the result login window.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display the Kerala SSLC 2026 results.

Step 6: Save it after downloading it.

Step 7: Print off a copy for your records.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheet

The online marksheet released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will contain the following details:

Student’s full name

Roll number

Registration number

Date of birth

Name of parent or guardian

School name

Examination centre name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Maximum marks for each subject

Theory exam marks

Practical exam marks (if applicable)

Internal assessment marks

Total marks obtained

Overall percentage

Grade secured

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Category details (if mentioned)

Official remarks or instructions