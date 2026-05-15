Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 Link Active Now At keralaresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: The Class 10th results for 2026 have been released by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE). The official website is now live, allowing candidates to check their results. By entering their roll number information and connecting into the official website at keralaresults.nic.in, students can obtain their provisional marksheet.

This year, more than 4 lakh students took the Kerala SSLC exam 2026, which was given between March 5 and March 30 at 3,031 testing venues across the state.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Official website to check the result

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in,

results.kerala.gov.in,

examresults.kerala.gov.in,

results.kite.kerala.gov.in,

results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in,

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in,

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the SSLC result 2026.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your date of birth and roll number.

Step 4: Your result will show up on the screen after you submit the information.

Step 5: For future reference, download the marksheets.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Pass percentage

Overall Pass Percentage: 99.07%

Total Students Scoring A+ in All Subjects: 30,514

Gender-Wise Performance

Girls' Pass Percentage: 99.22%

Boys' Pass Percentage: 98.93%

Students Scoring A+ in All Subjects

Girls: 20,771

Boys: 9,743

Best Performing District

Pathanamthitta emerged as the top-performing district.

District Pass Percentage: 99.72%