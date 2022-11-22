Kerala: School teacher held for molesting student

Representative Photo |

Kochi: A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting his student while dropping her back home after a youth festival event held here.

The principal and two other teachers of the higher secondary school here were also arrested for allegedly persuading the mother of the 15-year-old girl to drop the complaint against the accused, police said on Tuesday.

Kiran Kaurnakaran (43), a guest teacher of the school was arrested in Nagercoil in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"We have also registered a case against the three co-workers for helping the accused escape," they said.

A case under various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been invoked against all the four accused.

The incident occurred on November 16 night when the teacher offered the student a ride back to her house after attending the cultural event.

According to police, the accused took the victim on his motorbike and sexually assaulted her on the way home.

Later, the girl narrated the incident to her friends at school, who informed the authorities. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police.