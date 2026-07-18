Kerala School Students Win Holiday In Penalty Shootout For Argentina Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | VIDEO

Screenshot of GPS

As football fever grips Kerala ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, several schools in the state have announced a holiday on Monday, allowing students to stay up and watch the title clash, which kicks off late Sunday night (IST).

The announcements, shared through school assemblies and social media, have quickly gone viral, reflecting Kerala's long-standing passion for football. While students in parts of the state will get an extra day off after the final, there has been no such announcement from schools in Mumbai, which are expected to function as usual on Monday.

Schools turn football fever into a celebration

Among the schools that declared a holiday is Global Public School (GPS), which chose an unusual way to make the announcement.

Instead of simply declaring a day off, the school organised a penalty shoot-out challenge for students. During a school assembly, Principal and Dean Dilip John told students that their repeated requests for a Monday holiday would only be considered if they could score three goals from six penalty kicks.

As the challenge began, students managed to convert three of their six attempts, prompting loud cheers from classmates.

Keeping his promise, the principal announced, "Since they have scored the three goals and as the head referee of this institution, I put a red card for Monday as a holiday. So enjoy the match, rest well, and see you on Tuesday."

The video of the challenge has since been widely shared online.

Another Kerala school joins in

St. Thomas Public School, Muvattupuzha, has also declared a holiday for Monday.

In a video shared on social media, a school official addressed students during an assembly and announced that the school was making arrangements for everyone to enjoy the FIFA World Cup final by giving them the following day off.

The announcement was met with loud applause and cheers from students gathered in the school courtyard.

Sharing the video, the school wrote, "Our School Declares a Holiday on Monday to Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final!"

Why Monday?

Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Monday, July 20 at 1 AM IST. Due to the time difference between North America and India, the game will start late at night on Sunday and extend into early hours of Monday for Indian viewers.

Mumbai schools left behind

As of now, no schools in Mumbai have announced a holiday for the FIFA World Cup final.

There has also been no advisory or direction from education authorities in Maharashtra regarding school closures linked to the final. Unless individual institutions issue separate notices, schools across Mumbai are expected to operate according to their regular Monday schedule.