 Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment
In Palakkad, Kerala, a Sanskrit teacher was arrested for sexually harassing seven students, including forcing one to consume liquor. The school headmistress was suspended for not reporting the abuse, and action is planned against the school manager for concealing the incidents. Police have registered multiple cases and expect more complaints as the investigation continues.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palakkad (Kerala): The Education Department has suspended the headmistress of a school in Malampuzha after police registered multiple cases against a teacher of the institution for sexually harassing students, officials said on Thursday.

The District Education Officer's office said the headmistress was suspended for failing to report the matter to the police despite receiving information that a school teacher, Anil, had allegedly sexually harassed a student after forcing him to consume liquor at his residence.

Anil, a native of Kollangode, works as an upper primary Sanskrit teacher at the aided school. He was arrested by police on January 4.

Following the investigation, police found that Anil had sexually abused six other students in a similar manner.

An inquiry conducted by the Assistant Education Officer found lapses on the part of the school authorities in handling the incident.

According to Education Department officials, the sexual harassment incident had come to the notice of the headmistress and the school manager last month. However, instead of informing the police or higher authorities, the school allegedly concealed the matter and aided the accused teacher, an official said.

The Education Department issued the suspension order against the headmistress on Wednesday.

Steps will also be initiated to remove the school manager, officials said.

Police officials at Malampuzha police station said the incident came to light following a report by the Special Branch. So far, six cases have been registered against Anil in connection with separate incidents of sexual harassment of students, police said.

Police officials added that they expect more complaints, including from students who have left the school.

