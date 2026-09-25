Kerala PSC Recruitment 2026: 67 Govt Posts Open Across Departments, Including Excise Inspector & Beat Forest Officer At keralapsc.gov.in | Official website

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a new announcement that offers job searchers in Kerala an excellent opportunity. Applications are being accepted for 67 positions across several departments. Attractive positions like Excise Inspector, Beat Forest Officer, and Woman Fire Officer are included in this announcement. Candidates that meet the requirements can use this chance to join the government. To learn more and submit an application, candidates can go to Kerala PSC's official website.

Vacancy Details

Excise Inspector: Candidates must meet the prescribed educational and physical fitness requirements. A Law degree is preferred.

Beat Forest Officer: Candidates must have Class 12 (Plus Two) or an equivalent qualification and meet the required physical fitness criteria.

Women Fire Officer: Candidates must be women, meet the prescribed physical fitness requirements and possess the required educational qualification.

Steps to apply

To apply for the positions listed in the Kerala PSC Notification, take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Start by going to Kerala PSC's official website, www.keralapsc.gov.in.

Step 2: "One Time Registration" must be completed by first-time applicants. To do this, fill out a profile with your personal details and educational background.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to access your profile after finishing the registration process.

Step 4: The 'Latest Notifications' area of the homepage has notifications for 67 postings.

Step 5: Click the "Apply Now" option after choosing the position you wish to apply for. Complete the necessary fields and submit the files.

Step 6: Pay the application fee as specified in the notification, if any.

Step 7: Once the application has been successfully submitted, print it off and save it.

Step 8: Before submitting an application, it is crucial to read the comprehensive notification of each position and review the requirements for qualifying. Don't forget to submit the application by the deadline.

Selection Process