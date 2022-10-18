Kerala: Provide security and education to sexual abuse victims from Assam, says HC

Kerala HC | PTI

Kochi: Kerala High Court has directed the State government to provide protection and free education to two Assamese girls who were victims of sexual abuse.

Justice V G Arun, considering a plea of the parents of the two girls, said the Kerala government cannot abdicate its responsibility of protecting the children from crime.

The court pointed out that as per the Constitution, it would be appropriate for the "State to ensure that our children are given opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner".

The children were lodged at a children's home after the police registered a case against the culprits. The parents moved the court against the transfer of the children to Assam and sought their custody.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) apprehended that the children would be harmed again by the perpetrators and they would not be safe at the Home since their parents were daily wage labourers.

"In my considered opinion, the State and its instrumentalities cannot abdicate their responsibility of protecting the children from the perpetrators of the heinous crime committed on them," the court said in its order.

The court asked the CWC to restore the children to the custody of their parents and ordered security to the girls.

"The Director, Women and Child Development Department shall hold deliberations with the officials concerned to find out ways and means for providing free education to the children," Justice Arun said. The court asked the authorities concerned to submit a report on the measures taken as per its directions within 10 days and posted the matter for hearing next month.