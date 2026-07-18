Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Out Today; Here's How To Access Scorecard

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will be declaring the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026 today, July 18. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now access their provisional scorecards online through the official result portal, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to view and download their results.

The SAY examination offers students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular Higher Secondary Examination another opportunity to pass and continue their higher education without losing an academic year.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Important Dates

Kerala Plus Two SAY Examination 2026: June 29 to July 3, 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: July 18, 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: How to Check Result 2026

Students can follow the steps below to download their provisional scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your provisional scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Students should verify the following information on their provisional scorecard:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

In case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates should contact their respective schools or the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, for assistance.

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the provisional result until the original marksheet is issued by their respective schools.