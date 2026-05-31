Kerala Plus Two SAY Application 2026 Begins Tomorrow; Supplementary Exams From June 29

Kerala Plus Two SAY Application 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will begin the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) 2026 application process tomorrow, June 1. Students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular Plus Two examinations will be eligible to apply for the supplementary examinations through their respective schools.

According to the official schedule released by DHSE Kerala, the application window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY Examination 2026 will remain open from June 1 to June 3, 2026. The supplementary examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

The SAY examination gives students an opportunity to improve their scores or clear failed subjects and continue their academic year without delay.

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026: Important Dates

Kerala Plus Two SAY Application Begins: June 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply for SAY Exam: June 3, 2026

Application for Photocopy of Answer Scripts: June 1 to June 3, 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY Supplementary Exams: June 29 to July 3, 2026

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Declaration Date: May 26, 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY Application 2026

Students who wish to appear for the Kerala Plus Two SAY supplementary examinations must submit their applications through their schools within the given timeline. Candidates can also apply for photocopies of their answer scripts during the same period.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Data

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 was declared on May 26, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 77.97%, slightly higher than last year’s 77.81%.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official DHSE Kerala portal for updates regarding the SAY examination timetable and further instructions related to the supplementary examination process.