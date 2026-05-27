Kerala Plus Two SAY Application 2026 Begins June 1; Supplementary Exams From June 29

Kerala Plus Two SAY Application 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the schedule for the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) supplementary examinations 2026. Along with the declaration of the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026, the board has also released details regarding the application process and examination dates for students who wish to improve their scores or clear failed subjects.

As per the official schedule, the Kerala Plus Two SAY application process will be conducted from June 1 to June 3, 2026. Eligible students can submit their applications through their respective schools. The SAY examinations will be held from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

The supplementary examinations offer students an opportunity to save their academic year by clearing subjects they could not pass in the regular examinations.

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026: Important Dates

Kerala Plus Two SAY Application Window: June 1 to June 3, 2026

Application for Photocopies of Answer Scripts: June 1 to June 3, 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY Supplementary Examination: June 29 to July 3, 2026

Detailed SAY Exam Timetable: To be released by DHSE Kerala soon on the official website.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Application 2026

Students intending to appear for the Kerala Plus Two SAY Examination 2026 must complete the application process between June 1 and June 3. The application window will also be available for candidates seeking photocopies of their answer scripts. The detailed examination timetable for the SAY examinations is expected to be released shortly on the official DHSE website.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 was announced on May 26. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 77.97%, marking an increase of 0.16 percentage points compared to last year's pass percentage of 77.81%. Students are advised to keep checking the official DHSE portal for the detailed supplementary examination timetable and further application-related updates.