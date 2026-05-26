Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 77.97%

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 26, 2026, at 3 p.m. Students who took the Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) and Higher Secondary (DHSE) exams can view them on the official websites, results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results.
To view their results, candidates will need to enter their login information, which includes their roll number and date of birth.
The Kerala Plus Two exams for the 2026 school year were administered using pen and paper throughout the state from March 6 to March 28, 2026. It is anticipated that around 4.5 lakh children will have taken the Class 12 board exams this year.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage in the examination stands at 77.97%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.89%, while the pass percentage among boys was 68.41%. The results indicate a significant lead for girls in overall performance.
Overall Pass Percentage: 77.97%
Girls' Pass Percentage: 86.89%
Boys' Pass Percentage: 68.41%
Total Regular School Students Appeared: 3,72,423
Total Boys Appeared: 1,79,672
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How To Check Results
Candidates can follow the steps below to access the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026
Step 1: Go to the official website at .
Step 2: Choose the "Kerala DHSE Results 2026" result link.
Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as your birthday and roll number.
Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.
Step 5: The screen will display your results.
Step 6: Download and print the marks sheet for your records.