Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At 3 PM; Check DHSE, VHSE Scores At results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is scheduled to release the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 26, 2026, at 3 p.m. Once the results are out, students who took the Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) and Higher Secondary (DHSE) exams can view them on the official websites, results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results.

To view their results, candidates will need to enter their login information, which includes their roll number and date of birth.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Exam details

The Kerala Plus Two exams for the 2026 school year were administered using pen and paper throughout the state from March 6 to March 28, 2026. It is anticipated that around 4.5 lakh children will have taken the Class 12 board exams this year.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

results.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result

For the Kerala Plus Two Results 2026, candidates can review the processes listed below:

Step 1: Go to keralaresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Kerala DHSE Results 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your outcome.

Step 6: Download the marks sheet and print it out for your records.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your current DigiLocker account information or your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to log in.

Step 3: Look for "DHSE Plus Two Results 2026" or "Class 12 Marksheet" under the "Issued Documents" area.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and registration number as needed.

Step 5: Enter the information to see and get your Kerala Plus Two Result 2026.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Scorecard 2026

The scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, registration number, gender, category, date of birth, subject names, marks and grades obtained in each subject, overall score, and eligibility status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on their scorecard and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities at their institution for correction.