Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Now To Be Out On May 26 At 3 PM; Check Class 12 Scorecard Details Here

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Plus Two Results 2026 on May 26 at 3 PM as per various media reports. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be able to check their results on the official websites such as results.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Plus Two examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted from March 6 to March 28 in pen-and-paper mode across the state. More than 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Important Details

Result Date: May 26, 2026

Result Time: 3 PM

Credentials Required: Roll Number and Date of Birth

Exam Dates: March 6 to March 28, 2026

Students Appeared: Over 4.5 lakh

Last year, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 22, with an overall pass percentage of 77.81%. The Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 83.25%, followed by Commerce at 74.21%, while Humanities registered 69.16%.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online

Follow these steps to download the Kerala DHSE +2 marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Kerala DHSE Results 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Scorecard 2026

The online scorecard will contain the following details:

Registration number

Student’s name

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Subject names

Grades/marks obtained in each subject

Total marks

Qualifying status

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet and contact their school authorities in case of any discrepancies.