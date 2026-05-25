Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Tomorrow At 3 PM; Here's How To Access Results

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be announced on May 26, 2026, at 3 p.m. by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, according to various media reports. Students who took the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations will be able to access their results via the official websites once they are released.

Candidates will be required to add their login credentials such as Date of Birth and Roll Number to access their results.

The Kerala Plus Two examinations for the 2026 academic session were held across the state from March 6 to March 28, 2026, using pen and paper. More than 4.5 lakh students are expected to have taken the Class 12 board examinations this year.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

results.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online

Candidates can check out the steps below for the Kerala Plus Two Results 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Kerala DHSE Results 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the marks sheet for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Scorecard 2026

Candidates are recommended to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to their school authorities for necessary corrections. Candidates can check out the following details on their scorecard:

Registration number and Student's name

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Subject names

Marks/grades obtained in each subject

Total marks secured and Qualifying status

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Key Highlights

Expected Result Date: May 26, 2026

Expected Result Time: 3 PM

Login Credentials Required: Roll Number and Date of Birth

Students Appeared: Over 4.5 lakh

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Previous Year's Performance

Last year, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 22, with an overall pass percentage of 77.81%.

The streamwise pass percentage was:

Science: 83.25%

Commerce: 74.21%

Humanities: 69.16%

Science recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Commerce and Humanities.