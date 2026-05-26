Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Declared At results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here For DHSE, VHSE Scores

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 was made public today, May 26, 2026, at 3 p.m. by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. The results of the Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) and Higher Secondary (DHSE) exams are available for viewing on the official websites at results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results.

Candidates must submit their login details, which include their date of birth and roll number, in order to view their results.

Direct link to check VHSE Second Year March Examinations 2026

Direct link to check VHSE NSQF Second Year March Examinations 2026

Direct link to check HSE Second Year March Examinations 2026

Direct link to check HSE Kalamandalam - Second Year 2026

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

results.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can review the following procedures for the Kerala Plus Two Results 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Kerala DHSE Results 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Print the marks sheet for your records after downloading it.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Use the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: To log in, provide your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number or your current DigiLocker account details.

Step 3: Locate "Class 12 Marksheet" or "DHSE Plus Two Results 2026" under the "Issued Documents" section.

Step 4: If necessary, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: To view and obtain your Kerala Plus Two Result 2026, enter the details.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Scorecard 2026

Student’s name

Registration number

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Subject names

Subject-wise marks and grades

Overall score

Eligibility status

Note: Candidates should carefully verify all details and report any errors to the concerned institution authorities for correction.