Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Exams From March 6 To 28

Canva

Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026: The Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026 has been formally distributed by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. Students must pick up their hall passes from their individual schools well in advance of the start of the exam period. The dates of the 2026 Kerala Plus Two board exams are set for March 6–28, 2026.

Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026: Important dates

Kerala Plus Two Exam Start Date 2026: March 6, 2026

Kerala Plus Two Exam End Date 2026: March 28, 2026

Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download admit card

The relevant school authorities will download the Kerala plus two admit card for 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Select Kerala Class 12 Admit Card 2026.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Provide information

Step 5: The Class 12 pupils' admit cards will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it.

Step 7: Get the principal of the school to sign a printout of it.

Note: Students must pick up their Kerala Plus two hall pass from the school in 2026.

Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s full name

Roll number

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Mother’s and father’s names

Subjects opted for the examination

Subject-wise exam dates and timings

Name and address of the examination centre

Important exam-day instructions and guidelines

Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026: Important instructions

Carry the original hall pass to the exam centre; photocopies are generally not accepted.

Reach the examination venue well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall pass.

Do not write or make any markings on the hall pass; ensure it is clean and legible.

Electronic devices, mobile phones, and study materials are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Retain the hall pass safely even after the exam, as it may be required for results or further procedures.