Kerala Plus One Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 3 PM; Here's How Students Can Check Scores

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Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will be made public today at 3 PM by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. Through the official websites, students who took the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) and Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) can view their results.

This year, almost 4 lakh students from the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams took the Kerala Plus One exams. The tests were administered from March 5 to March 27, 2026.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official websites to check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Students can check their Kerala +1 results from the following official portals:

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Students can download their scorecards by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites for the results.

Step 2: Select the "Kerala Plus One Result 2026" link.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display the Kerala Plus One Result 2026.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and store it for later use.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The online mark sheet will contain important details such as the student's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and result status. Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it. If they find any discrepancy or error in the details, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities for correction.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Re-evaluation and scrutiny process

Students who are unhappy with their grades can apply for the following when the results are announced:

Re-evaluation

Re-checking

Scrutiny of answer scripts

Soon after the results are announced, a comprehensive notification about application dates and fees is anticipated.