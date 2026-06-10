Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Postponed; DHSE To Announce Scores On July 15

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Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Students awaiting the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will have to wait a little longer, as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has postponed the declaration of results. The results, which were expected to be released on June 10, 2026, will now be announced on July 15, 2026.

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official result portals.

Nearly four lakh students from the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams appeared for the Plus One examinations, which were conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2026 across the state.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official websites to check the result

Students can check their Kerala +1 results from the following official portals:

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

By following these guidelines, students can download their scorecards:

Step 1: To view the results, visit any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the "Kerala Plus One Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the scorecard for later use after downloading it.

Steps to check the result via DigiLocker

Students can access their authentic digital marks memo through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number and credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to the "Issued Documents" section.

Step 4: Select the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) marks memo option.

Step 5: Verify the required details and download the digital marks memo for future reference.

Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type KERALA11.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will be delivered to your mobile number via SMS.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Important information including the student's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks earned, and result status will all be included in the online mark sheet. After obtaining the scorecard, students are recommended to thoroughly review all of the material on it. They should get in touch with the appropriate school authorities as a way to make any corrections if they discover any inconsistencies or errors in the information.