Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026 Released At dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Details Here

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Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Plus 2 Save a Year (SAY) Hall Ticket 2026 today, June 26, 2026. School authorities can now download the admit cards for registered candidates through the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Plus 2 SAY Examination 2026 will be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode at designated examination centres across the state. Students are required to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools once they are issued by the school authorities.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026?

School heads can follow these steps to download the Kerala Plus 2 SAY admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Plus 2 Hall Ticket link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the school’s credentials.

Step 4: The hall tickets for all registered candidates will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the ZIP file and print the hall tickets.

Step 6: Distribute the stamped and board-approved admit cards to students.

Students should carefully verify the details mentioned on their hall tickets and carry the printed copy to the examination centre on every exam day. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam 2026 Schedule

June 29, 2026 (Monday) – Forenoon (FN):

Part II Languages

Computer Science

Information Technology

June 29, 2026 (Monday) – Afternoon (AN):

Chemistry

History

Islamic History & Culture

Business Studies

Communicative English

June 30, 2026 (Tuesday) – Forenoon (FN):

Part I English

June 30, 2026 (Tuesday) – Afternoon (AN):

Geography

Music

Social Work

Geology

Accountancy

July 1, 2026 (Wednesday) – Afternoon (AN):

Biology

Electronics

Political Science

Sanskrit Sahithya

Computer Application

English Literature

July 2, 2026 (Thursday) – Forenoon (FN):

Physics

Sociology

Anthropology

July 2, 2026 (Thursday) – Afternoon (AN):

Economics

Electronic Systems

July 3, 2026 (Friday) – Forenoon (FN):

Mathematics

Part III Languages

Sanskrit Sastra

Psychology

July 3, 2026 (Friday) – Afternoon (AN):

Home Science

Gandhian Studies

Philosophy

Journalism

Computer Science

Statistics

Important Instructions for Students

Collect the hall ticket from your respective school before the examination. Verify all personal and examination details printed on the admit card. Carry the original printed hall ticket to the examination centre for every paper.

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time. Follow all examination guidelines issued by DHSE throughout the examination period.

The Kerala Plus 2 SAY Examination provides students with an opportunity to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the regular board examination, helping them avoid losing an academic year.