Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026 Released At dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Details Here

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Plus 2 Save a Year (SAY) Hall Ticket 2026 today, June 26, 2026. School authorities can now download the admit cards for registered candidates through the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.
The Kerala Plus 2 SAY Examination 2026 will be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode at designated examination centres across the state. Students are required to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools once they are issued by the school authorities.
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download Kerala Plus 2 SAY Hall Ticket 2026?
School heads can follow these steps to download the Kerala Plus 2 SAY admit cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Plus 2 Hall Ticket link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using the school’s credentials.
Step 4: The hall tickets for all registered candidates will be displayed.
Step 5: Download the ZIP file and print the hall tickets.
Step 6: Distribute the stamped and board-approved admit cards to students.
Students should carefully verify the details mentioned on their hall tickets and carry the printed copy to the examination centre on every exam day. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card.
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam 2026 Schedule
June 29, 2026 (Monday) – Forenoon (FN):
Part II Languages
Computer Science
Information Technology
June 29, 2026 (Monday) – Afternoon (AN):
Chemistry
History
Islamic History & Culture
Business Studies
Communicative English
June 30, 2026 (Tuesday) – Forenoon (FN):
Part I English
June 30, 2026 (Tuesday) – Afternoon (AN):
Geography
Music
Social Work
Geology
Accountancy
July 1, 2026 (Wednesday) – Afternoon (AN):
Biology
Electronics
Political Science
Sanskrit Sahithya
Computer Application
English Literature
July 2, 2026 (Thursday) – Forenoon (FN):
Physics
Sociology
Anthropology
July 2, 2026 (Thursday) – Afternoon (AN):
Economics
Electronic Systems
July 3, 2026 (Friday) – Forenoon (FN):
Mathematics
Part III Languages
Sanskrit Sastra
Psychology
July 3, 2026 (Friday) – Afternoon (AN):
Home Science
Gandhian Studies
Philosophy
Journalism
Computer Science
Statistics
Important Instructions for Students
Collect the hall ticket from your respective school before the examination. Verify all personal and examination details printed on the admit card. Carry the original printed hall ticket to the examination centre for every paper.
Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time. Follow all examination guidelines issued by DHSE throughout the examination period.
The Kerala Plus 2 SAY Examination provides students with an opportunity to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the regular board examination, helping them avoid losing an academic year.