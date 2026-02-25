Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan To Open KTET TET 2026 Registration Window From Tomorrow; Check Fees & Category Details Here

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is also set to start the Kerala TET 2026 Registration Window from tomorrow on the official website. The registration window will conclude March 7, 2026 at ktet.kerala.gov.in . Candidates should take a prinout of the application form latest by March 7, 2026. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has issued the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test notification today for the February 2026 cycle on its official portal.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out via phone numbers 0471-2546800 or IT support at 0471-2546832,0471-2546833

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The Kerala TET 2026 Registration Important Dates can be checked below:

Notification Date: February 25, 2026

Submission of Online Application: February 26, 2026 to March 7, 2026

Final Printout: March 13, 2026

Downloading Admit Card: Date will be announced later

Date of Examinations: Date will be announced later

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the Kerala TET 2026 registration:

Go to the Kerala TET official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration tab.

Complete the registration process with personal details and get login credentials

Log in to fill out the KTET application form by adding the communication details, educational qualifications, and other information.

Upload the required documents as per the specification mentioned

Check all details and pay the application fee.

Kerala TET 2026 Registration: Examination Fee

General Candidates - Rs 500

SC, ST and PH categories - Rs 250

Kerala TET 2026 Registration:Category-wise Details

Category I: Covers Lower Primary classes.

Category II: Covers Upper Primary classes.

Category III: Covers High School classes.

Category IV: Covers Language Teachers and Specialist Teachers, including subjects like Physical Education.