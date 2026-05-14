Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result Tomorrow At results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How To Access Results

Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, May 15, likely at 3:00 PM via a press conference. Students can access their marks online at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.
A total of 417,497 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, which were held from March 5 to March 30, 2026.
Direct Link To Check the Result
Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check
Students can check the SSLC 10th Result on the Official websites. Check out the official website mentioned below:
keralaresults.nic.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: How to Check Kerala SSLC Results 2026
Students can follow the steps outlined below to download the Kerala SSLC 2026 online:
Step 1: Go to the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Select the link for "Kerala SSLC Results 2026"
Step 3: In the result login window, enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.
Step 5: The Kerala SSLC 2026 results will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it.
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.
Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned in Marksheets
The following information must be included in the Kerala SSLC online marksheets:
Name of the student and Roll Number
Qualifying Status: Pass/Fail
Guardian's or Parent's Name
Subject-wise marks/grades secured (theoretical, practical, and internal)
Maximum marks for each subject.
Registration Number and Date Of Birth
Name of the School and Center
Total Aggregate Marks / Score
Category (if mentioned)
Grade/Percentile Obtained
Other relevant official information and instructions