Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan 10th Result Tomorrow At results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How To Access Results

Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, May 15, likely at 3:00 PM via a press conference. Students can access their marks online at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

A total of 417,497 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, which were held from March 5 to March 30, 2026.

Direct Link To Check the Result

Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check

Students can check the SSLC 10th Result on the Official websites. Check out the official website mentioned below:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: How to Check Kerala SSLC Results 2026

Students can follow the steps outlined below to download the Kerala SSLC 2026 online:

Step 1: Go to the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link for "Kerala SSLC Results 2026"

Step 3: In the result login window, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The Kerala SSLC 2026 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned in Marksheets

The following information must be included in the Kerala SSLC online marksheets:

Name of the student and Roll Number

Qualifying Status: Pass/Fail

Guardian's or Parent's Name

Subject-wise marks/grades secured (theoretical, practical, and internal)

Maximum marks for each subject.

Registration Number and Date Of Birth

Name of the School and Center

Total Aggregate Marks / Score

Category (if mentioned)

Grade/Percentile Obtained

Other relevant official information and instructions