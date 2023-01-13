e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: 'No sir or madam,' child rights commission wants students to avoid gender reference

Kerala: 'No sir or madam,' child rights commission wants students to avoid gender reference

The general education director in the state has been asked to follow this direction and notify all the students by a Bench, comprising panel chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, on Wednesday.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Credits: iStock images
Follow us on

Thiruvananthapuram: In a recent order, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has urged students to only address their tutors as 'teachers' and not as 'sir or madam'.

The general education director in the state has been asked to follow this direction and notify all the students by a Bench, comprising panel chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, on Wednesday.

According to the commission, such a move can lead to equality among all students, while also encouraging attachment with teachers.

Read Also
Kerala: University to give 60-day maternity leave to pregnant students
article-image

Previously, a school in Kerala's Palakkad district had asked its students to not address teachers sir and madam, while also adopting gender neutral uniforms for its students.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

JEE Mains 2023: Registration form correction starts; read these steps to edit at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2023: Registration form correction starts; read these steps to edit at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Kerala: 'No sir or madam,' child rights commission wants students to avoid gender reference

Kerala: 'No sir or madam,' child rights commission wants students to avoid gender reference

Delhi: L-G stopped govt school teachers from travelling to Finland for training, says Deputy CM...

Delhi: L-G stopped govt school teachers from travelling to Finland for training, says Deputy CM...

Uttar Pradesh: Junior resident doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute dies by suicide in Lucknow;...

Uttar Pradesh: Junior resident doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute dies by suicide in Lucknow;...

Assam: No TET exam for next two years, says Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam: No TET exam for next two years, says Education Minister Ranoj Pegu