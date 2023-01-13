Kerala: 'No sir or madam,' child rights commission wants students to avoid gender reference

Credits: iStock images

Thiruvananthapuram: In a recent order, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has urged students to only address their tutors as 'teachers' and not as 'sir or madam'.

The general education director in the state has been asked to follow this direction and notify all the students by a Bench, comprising panel chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, on Wednesday.

According to the commission, such a move can lead to equality among all students, while also encouraging attachment with teachers.

Previously, a school in Kerala's Palakkad district had asked its students to not address teachers sir and madam, while also adopting gender neutral uniforms for its students.