Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Provisional Rank List Out At cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: The provisional Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) rank list has been made public by the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE), Kerala, and can be found at cee.kerala.gov.in. Based on an applicant's NEET 2026 exam scores, the relevant state counselling authority creates the NEET state-wise rank list.

The Kerala NEET counselling merit list for each round will be made public separately by the authority. The Kerala MBBS admission is open to candidates whose application numbers are listed in the rank list.

Direct link to check the result

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps to check the result

Use the procedures listed below to view the Kerala state medical rank list 2026 (provisional):

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the Kerala CEE's official website.

Step 2: Select the "KEAM 2026" and "Rank List" tabs from the site.

Step 3: Next, click the link to the Kerala MBBS merit list.

Step 4: The screen will display the Kerala NEET 2026 rank list.

Step 5: Applicants can use the "Ctrl+F" key to check their status.

Step 6: Download and print the Kerala NEET 2026 rank list for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: What the rank list contains

Application numbers: The rank list includes the application numbers of candidates who registered for Kerala NEET UG counselling after qualifying in the entrance examination.

NEET scores: Candidates’ NEET UG scores are mentioned in the rank list.

Overall rank: The list provides the candidates’ overall ranks based on their NEET UG performance.

State rank: Candidates can also check their respective Kerala state ranks in the rank list.

Applicants must now complete the college and course selection form. The ultimate seat distribution will be determined by the Kerala NEET 2026 rank list, reservation policies, candidate choices, and seat availability.