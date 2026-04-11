Kerala Minister V Sivankutty To Seek EC Approval To Conduct SSLC Exams In Gulf Amid West Asia Conflict; Decision On Marks Yet To Be Taken | X

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday held a meeting to decide on the conduct of SSLC examinations in Gulf countries, which were suspended due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.

Even as there are reports that the General Education Department may cancel the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations and award marks based on average scores from internal assessments, officials are yet to confirm this.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s office, permission from the Election Commission will be sought to conduct the examinations in the Gulf region.

The government aims to complete the examinations at the earliest and address the concerns of students, as the tests were temporarily halted due to the prevailing war situation, the statement said.

It noted that since the Model Code of Conduct is in force, prior approval from the Election Commission is required before officially announcing the exam schedule and related instructions.

The minister has directed the General Education Department to complete all necessary preparations for conducting the examinations, the statement added.

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