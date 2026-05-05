Kerala KMAT 2026 Session 2 Registration Extended Until May 10; Apply Now At cee.kerala.gov.in. 

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Registration: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the registration deadline for the 2026 Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT). Candidates seeking admission to MBA programs at top colleges in Kerala now have more time to complete their applications.

Earlier scheduled to close on May 5, 2026, the KMAT Kerala 2026 registration window will now remain open till May 10, 2026 (5 PM). Interested applicants can submit their forms online through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in .

The KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 exam is tentatively scheduled for the last week of May 2026, with the exact exam date yet to be announced by the authorities. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying.

Direct Link To Apply

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Registration: Important Dates

Application Form Release: April 27, 2026

Previous Last Date to Apply: May 5, 2026 (5 PM)

Extended Last Date to Apply: May 10, 2026 (5 PM)

KMAT Kerala Exam Date: Last week of May 2026 (Tentative)

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Registration: How to Apply for KMAT Kerala 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the KMAT Kerala 2026 registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official KMAT Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KMAT 2026 Online Application’ link

Step 3: Register by entering basic details such as name, date of birth, gender, category, and email ID

Step 4: After registration, note down the generated application number and password

Step 5: Log in using the credentials and complete the application form

Step 6: Upload a coloured passport-size photograph and a scanned signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes

Step 8: Select up to three preferred exam centres

Step 9: Review all entered details carefully

Step 10: Click on ‘Confirm Application Details’ to submit the form

Candidates are encouraged to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For the latest updates on exam dates and admit card release, applicants should regularly visit the official website.

KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 Registration: Application Fee

General Category: INR 1000

SC/ST Category: INR 750