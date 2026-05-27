Kerala HSCAP Plus One 2026 Registration Begins At hscap.kerala.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Documents And Steps To Apply

Kerala HSCAP Plus One 2026: The online application procedure for Plus One (Class 11) admissions for the academic year 2026-2027 has started, according to the Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala. Students can now register through the state's centralised portal, HSCAP (Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process), after passing their SSLC or equivalent examinations. The official website, HSCAP Kerala, has activated the application link.

To expedite the admission process for government-aided higher secondary schools across the state, the Kerala government uses a single-window system called Ekajalakam. The system allows students to select their preferred schools, streams such as Science, Humanities or Commerce, and subject combinations online without visiting multiple institutions.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed SSLC (Class 10) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board such as CBSE or ICSE.

General category students must secure at least a D+ grade or equivalent passing marks in all subjects.

CBSE students seeking admission to streams with Mathematics in Class 11 must have passed Mathematics Standard in Class 10. Mathematics Basic will not be accepted.

There is no upper age limit for applicants in this year's centralised admission process.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One 2026: Required documents

SSLC/Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC) from the previous school

Recent passport-size photographs

Valid government ID proof such as Aadhaar card

Kerala HSCAP Plus One 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit HSCAP Kerala, the official HSCAP portal.

Step 2: Click on "Plus One Admission 2026" or "Application Form" on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering details including date of birth and SSLC register number.

Step 4: Fill in personal, academic and reservation category details in the online application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents according to the specified guidelines.

Step 6: Select preferred schools and subject combinations from the available list.

Step 7: Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.