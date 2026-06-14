Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result 2026 Out; Check Plus One Seat Allocation Details

Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result 2026: The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has released the First Allotment Result 2026 for Plus One (Class 11) admissions. Candidates who applied through the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their allotment status on the official portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The first allotment is the first round of confirmed seat allotment after the earlier trial allotment was released to enable students to check and correct their application details. The allotment has been made on the basis of merit and the preferences given by the candidates at the time of the admission process.

Direct Link To Check Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result

How to Check Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result 2026

Step 1: Go to the official HSCAP website: hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the “Candidate Login – SWS” option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the link “First Allotment Result” to check the seat allotment details.

Step 5: Download and keep the allotment result for future reference.

Admission Schedule for Selected Candidates

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round will have to complete the admission process between June 15 and June 17, 2026, by 5 PM.

Candidates should report to their allotted schools with the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fees within the stipulated time. Non-completion of admission formalities within the stipulated time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Options Available After the First Allotment

Candidates who are not satisfied with the seat allotted to them may choose to wait for subsequent rounds of allotment without accepting the current allotment.

Students who are allotted a seat and accept it may be considered for higher preferences in subsequent allotments, subject to HSCAP guidelines and seat availability.

Documents Required for Admission

Candidates should carry the following documents while reporting to their allotted school:

Printout of the allotment memo

SSLC/Class 10 mark sheet

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Conduct Certificate

Community Certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Students facing any discrepancy in their allotment details or technical issues while accessing the portal can contact their allotted school, the nearest HSCAP facilitation centre, or the HSCAP helpdesk at 0471-2529857, 0471-2529856, or 0471-2529855.