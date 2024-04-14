Kerala High Court Orders Closure Of Schools Without Playgrounds | File Photo

The Kerala High Court stated that if there were no suitable playgrounds for games and sports in schools, the government should take stringent action, including the closure of those schools, according to The Times Of India.

The bench of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued a directive to the state government to issue within four weeks guidelines, aligning with the Kerala Education Rule (KER), regarding the extent of playgrounds necessary in each category of schools as well as the facilities required in them.

The court was considering a plea by N Prakash, PTA president of Govt Welfare Lower Primary School in Pandalam, challenging the construction of a water tank by the Pathanamthitta district panchayat and Kadampanad grama panchayat on the school ground.

The court stressed that a playground was a fundamental part of a school, and without it there could not be a school. Playgrounds are the ultimate classroom where children learn through play, allowing them to shine mentally and physically, said the court.

It was acknowledged by both sides that the water tank plan was dropped and there was no grievance to the petitioners. Before closing the plea, the bench reiterated that school grounds were essential to a child’s learning environment.